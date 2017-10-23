KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Oct. 23, 2017

Monday, October 23, 2017

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Thunder and Lightning” — Chi Coltrane

Chi Coltrane, 1972

7:30am — This Day In Music History

Happy birthday to Greg Ridley, the bassist for Humble Pie! He was born on this day in 1947.

“Hot ‘n Nasty” — Humble Pie

Smokin’, 1972

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Show Me” — Pretenders

Learning to Crawl, 1984



9:30am – New Music with Gini Mascorro

“Shadows In The Dark” — Juke Ross

Hear more new music with host Gini Mascorro tonight at 7pm on What’s New!

