KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Oct. 20, 2017

Friday, October 20, 2017

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Jump, Jive An Wail” — Louis Prima

The Wildest!, 1956



7:30am — This Day In Music History

We’re all still reeling from the death of the great Tom Petty. The rock icon would have been 67 today. Rest in peace, sir.

“American Girl” — Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, 1976





8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

Tarantula — Bob Schneider

Lovely Creatures, 2009



9am — KXT Interview

Host Brad Dolbeer spoke with Beck this morning about his new album, Colors, and more. Listen HERE.

Full Playlist

Check out this morning’s playlist here.

