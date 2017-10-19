KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Oct. 19, 2017

Thursday, October 19, 2017
Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:
6am — KXT Wake-Up Call
“Let’s Dance” — Chris Rea
New Light Through Old Windows, 1989
7:30am — This Day In Music History
On this day in 1973, Muddy Waters played at the Moody Coliseum at SMU in Dallas.
“Mannish Boy” — Muddy Waters
The Johnny Winter Sessions, 1976
8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault
The Fuse — Jackson Browne
The Pretender, 1976
9:30am — Local Music with Amy Miller
“Just” — Sterling Masters
A Murder of Crows in the Company of Wolves, 2017
Full Playlist
