KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Oct. 19, 2017

October 19, 2017

Thursday, October 19, 2017
Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

 

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Let’s Dance” — Chris Rea
New Light Through Old Windows, 1989

 

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in 1973, Muddy Waters played at the Moody Coliseum at SMU in Dallas.
“Mannish Boy” — Muddy Waters
The Johnny Winter Sessions, 1976

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

The Fuse — Jackson Browne
The Pretender, 1976

9:30am — Local Music with Amy Miller

“Just” — Sterling Masters
A Murder of Crows in the Company of Wolves, 2017

