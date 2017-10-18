KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Oct. 18, 2017

Wednesday, October 18, 2017

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Embryonic Journey” — Jefferson Airplane

Surrealistic Pillow, 1967

7:30am — This Day In Music History

The late Chuck Berry was born on October 18 in 1926. Also on this day in music history, Gary Numan played the Agora Ballroom in 1982, Siouzsie & The Banshees played Hot Klub in 1981, and The Velvet Underground played the first of two nights at End of Cole Ave in Dallas, Texas.

“Rock & Roll” — The Velvet Underground

Loaded, 1970



8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Trouble” — Cage The Elephant

Tell Me I’m Pretty, 2015

