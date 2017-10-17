KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Oct. 17, 2017

Tuesday, October 17, 2017
Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:
6am — KXT Wake-Up Call
“Baby Blue” — Badfinger
Straight Up, 1971
7:30am — This Day In Music History
On this day in 1980, Dire Straits released their third album, Making Movies.
“White Room” — Dire Straits
Wheels Of Fire, 1968
8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault
“I Fall To Pieces” — Patsy Cline, 1961
Full Playlist
Check out this morning’s playlist here.
Learn more about KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer.
Got a question about something you heard on KXT? Send us a message on Facebook or Twitter, or send us a message.