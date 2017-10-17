KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Oct. 17, 2017

Tuesday, October 17, 2017

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Baby Blue” — Badfinger

Straight Up, 1971

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in 1980, Dire Straits released their third album, Making Movies.

“White Room” — Dire Straits

Wheels Of Fire, 1968

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“I Fall To Pieces” — Patsy Cline, 1961

