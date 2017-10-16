KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Oct. 16, 2017

Monday, October 16, 2017

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“I Do” — J. Geils Band

Monkey Island, 1977

7:30am — This Day In Music History

Happy birthday to Bob Weir of The Grateful Dead, Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers and John Mayer. Also on this day in music history, Alanis Morissette played Deep Ellum Live 1998.

“Ironic” — Alanis Morissette

Jagged Little Pill, 1995

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Nancy From Now On” — Father John Misty

Fear Fun, 2012

