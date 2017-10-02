KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Oct. 2, 2017

Monday, October 2, 2017

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Welcome To The Working Week” — Elvis Costello

My Aim Is True, 1977

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On October 2, 2015, Portland indie outfit The Decemberists made a memorable stop at The Majestic Theatre in Dallas in support of their album What A Terrible World, What A Beautiful World. At that show, they played “This Is Why We Fight” from their 2011 album, The King Is Dead.

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Monday Morning” — Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood Mac, 1975

9am — New Music with Gini Mascorro

“Call Me” — Kyle Craft

Girl Crazy, 2017

Tune in tonight at 7pm to hear more new music during What’s New with Gini Mascorro!

Full Playlist

Check out this morning’s playlist here.

Got a question about something you heard on KXT? Send us a message on Facebook or Twitter, or send us a message.