KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Oct. 2, 2017

Monday, October 2, 2017
Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

 

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call 

“Welcome To The Working Week” — Elvis Costello
My Aim Is True, 1977

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On October 2, 2015, Portland indie outfit The Decemberists made a memorable stop at The Majestic Theatre in Dallas in support of their album What A Terrible World, What A Beautiful World. At that show, they played “This Is Why We Fight” from their 2011 album, The King Is Dead.

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Monday Morning” — Fleetwood Mac
Fleetwood Mac, 1975

9am — New Music with Gini Mascorro

“Call Me” — Kyle Craft
Girl Crazy, 2017

