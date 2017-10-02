KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Oct. 2, 2017

Monday, October 2, 2017
Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:
6am — KXT Wake-Up Call
“Welcome To The Working Week” — Elvis Costello
My Aim Is True, 1977
7:30am — This Day In Music History
On October 2, 2015, Portland indie outfit The Decemberists made a memorable stop at The Majestic Theatre in Dallas in support of their album What A Terrible World, What A Beautiful World. At that show, they played “This Is Why We Fight” from their 2011 album, The King Is Dead.
8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault
“Monday Morning” — Fleetwood Mac
Fleetwood Mac, 1975
9am — New Music with Gini Mascorro
“Call Me” — Kyle Craft
Girl Crazy, 2017
Tune in tonight at 7pm to hear more new music during What’s New with Gini Mascorro!
