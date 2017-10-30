Happy Halloween From KXT!

Our playlist is more treats than tricks.

It’s no secret around here that we love Halloween. That’s why every year on October 31, we bring you 15 hours of the spookiest, kookiest, creepiest tracks we can muster up from our catalog. Tune in from 5am-8pm, and then join us at The Kessler Theater for our Local Music Showcase featuring Cure for Paranoia, Whiskey Folk Ramblers and Abraham Alexander!

To kick things off, we asked our hosts to pick their favorite Halloween candy and tracks:

Amy Miller

Favorite candy: Candy Corn

Favorite Halloween tracks: Johnny Cash – “Ain’t No Grave”

Nina Simone – “I Put A Spell On You”

Sufjan Stevens – “John Wayne Gacy, Jr.”

Brad Dolbeer

Favorite treat: Caramel Apples

Favorite Halloween tracks: Johnny Cash – “Ghost Riders In The Sky”

The Doors – “Ghost Song”

Broken Bells – “The Ghost Inside”

Dave Emmert

Favorite candy: Bottlecaps

Favorite Halloween tracks: Bauhaus — “Bela Legosi’s Dead”

The Misfits — “Night of the Living Dead”

Gini Mascorro

Favorite candy: Strawberry Twizzlers

Favorite Halloween tracks: Screaming Lord Sutch & The Savages – “Till The Following Night”

X – “The Hungry Wolf”

David Bowie – “Cat People”