Happy Halloween From KXT!

Our playlist is more treats than tricks.
It’s no secret around here that we love Halloween. That’s why every year on October 31, we bring you 15 hours of the spookiest, kookiest, creepiest tracks we can muster up from our catalog. Tune in from 5am-8pm, and then join us at The Kessler Theater for our Local Music Showcase featuring Cure for Paranoia, Whiskey Folk Ramblers and Abraham Alexander!
To kick things off, we asked our hosts to pick their favorite Halloween candy and tracks:
Amy Miller
Favorite candy: Candy Corn
Favorite Halloween tracks: Johnny Cash – “Ain’t No Grave”
Nina Simone – “I Put A Spell On You”
Sufjan Stevens – “John Wayne Gacy, Jr.”
Brad Dolbeer
Favorite treat: Caramel Apples
Favorite Halloween tracks: Johnny Cash – “Ghost Riders In The Sky”
The Doors – “Ghost Song”
Broken Bells – “The Ghost Inside”
Dave Emmert
Favorite candy: Bottlecaps
Favorite Halloween tracks: Bauhaus — “Bela Legosi’s Dead”
The Misfits — “Night of the Living Dead”
Gini Mascorro
Favorite candy: Strawberry Twizzlers
Favorite Halloween tracks: Screaming Lord Sutch & The Savages – “Till The Following Night”
X – “The Hungry Wolf”
David Bowie – “Cat People”