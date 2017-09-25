New Music Monday Picks For September 25

KXT’s New Music Monday picks for your last Monday in September include a quirky collective, modern blues and a new one from Morrissey:

A less-morose Moz, preaching the practice of self-care and taking a breather from the barrage of daily headlines? Hearing is believing. “Spent The Day In Bed” is not only Morrissey‘s cure for all that, it’s also his return to form: sardonic, unsparing, and this time, perhaps not so angst-ridden. He’s even (grudgingly, we’re guessing) joined the Twitter-sphere. After all, he’s got a new album to promote: Low In High School arrives November 17.

This 8-piece collective based out of London is responsible for one of the most head-twisting and loopy tracks of 2017 so far, and this runaway hit’s already found its way onto the FIFA 18 soundtrack. Superorganism has members hailing from all corners of the globe, including lead singer Orono, who’s 17 and a Maine native. Sounding like something the Flying Lizards wish they’d recorded, “Something For Your M.I.N.D.” has all the indications of a surprise radio smash.

Aaron Livingston moonlights as Son Little, the artist whose modern take on the blues has won the dedicated praise of fans, critics, celebrities, and collaborators such as Mavis Staples, The Roots and Portugal. The Man, who tapped him to help out with “Number One” on their newest release, Woodstock. He’ll be touring in support of New Magic, and even better, he’s making a November 1 stop at Club Dada with Jade Bird.

Back in 2014, this duo caught the ear of European radio programmers with “Peaches,” and once it hit Stateside, a whole new audience took note. Following the release of The Belt, Jeffrey Jacob and Angela Gail – more affectionately known as In The Valley Below – spent an additional three years on the road and began writing the songs that would appear on Elephant, the new EP yielding this spiffy number called “Pink Chateau.” This fall, they’re hitting the road with UK trip hop artist and producer Tricky, whose tour wraps up on October 21 at the Curtain Club in Dallas.

Happy Monday!

XOXO

Gini.