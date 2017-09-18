Your New Music Monday picks for September 18 celebrate a UK balladeer, Denton dream pop and a KXT Local Music Showcase headliner:

October kicks off our KXT Local Music Month celebration, and for the inaugural KXT Local Music Showcase on October 21, Shipping & Receiving in Fort Worth plays host to a bevy of boffo local talent, including Matt Tedder, Ashleigh Smith, Tornup and the powerhouse known as Oil Boom, whose Terribility marks this beloved Cowtown outfit’s mighty return. Having received national exposure via films like Grandma, The Vampire Diaries and Manchester By The Sea, expect the Oil Boom buzz to steadily build.

October 13 is shaping up to be a banner day for some of the most anticipated releases of 2017. We’ve got St. Vincent’s Masseduction, Beck’s Colors, Carry Fire from Robert Plant and Icarus, the long-awaited debut album from Denton’s Tomkat. Turns out Huffington Post beat us to the punch when they premiered lead single “Teardrops” last week, hailing it as one of the best songs of the year. No hard feelings on our part, Huff Post. We’re just tickled pink to know there’s an elegant new star blooming brightly in the Little D firmament, and that the rest of the world is following suit.

Charley Crockett has the honky-tonk vagabond vibe down pat, and the stripped-down, bluesy approach he took with his sophomore album In The Night brought on the accolades and adoration from not only his devoted fan base, but talent scouts and record labels, too. On Charley Crockett Presents Lil’ G.L.’s Honky Tonk Jubilee, he pays tribute to the luminaries responsible for bringing country music to the masses: Loretta Lynn, Ernest Tubb, Webb Pierce, Tanya Tucker and Roy Acuff, whose “Night Train To Memphis” gets the royal remake treatment from Mr. Crockett, and whose star is also on the rise. Don’t miss your opportunities to catch his live performances before he starts selling out venues — he’ll be at Smoked BBQ & Music Fest this Saturday, and following a short East Coast run, he’s back in Dallas to open for St. Paul & The Broken Bones at the Rustic on October 12.

This London-based balladeer’s recent NPR Tiny Desk Concert came about thanks to Bob Boilen’s love for his 2016 debut, Dancing With Bad Grammar. Lookman Adekunle Salami — who goes by L.A. Salami — brings his knack for rapid-fire poetics and mad fret skills to the table, evoking the roughly-hewn and raw approach of fellow UK songwriters like Wreckless Eric, Billy Bragg and Frank Turner — albeit with a thoroughly modern twist. And there’s more where that comes from on L.A. Salami Presents Lookman & The Bootmakers.

