KXT’s New Music Monday picks for August 7 showcase a rising soul star, a duo of note and a Dallas treasure:

Four days. That’s how long it took the Dallas-based Texas Gentlemen to commit their debut album TX Jelly to tape, because hey, that’s just how they roll. Bringing to mind the Wrecking Crew and the Funk Brothers, the Texas Gentlemen have served as a powerhouse backing band for the likes of Kris Kristofferson, Leon Bridges, Nikki Lane and Jonathan Tyler. On their own, they’re nothing short of extraordinary. Having recorded their album at the hallowed FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, the stars aligned and the sweet juju from sessions past made for an auspicious debut, courtesy of New West Records. TX Jelly lands September 15, and The Kessler plays host to their album release party on September 30.

He cut his teeth singing in gospel choirs and got his first taste of stardom when he was a backup singer for CeeLo Green, so naturally the power of Curtis Harding compels you to get up offa that thang and get your happy on this Monday. “On And On” exudes honesty, authenticity, and a much-needed joie de vivre, especially in this era of uncertainty. Harding’s European tour kicks off on September 7, and seeing how the very first stop in Amsterdam is already sold out, we’ll take that as a sign that the rooms are almost certain to be jam-packed for his future Stateside shows.

The Days We Had, the long-awaited debut from Day Wave, had been hanging back in the wings for quite some time prior to its May release, and the wait has been well worth it. Lo-fi luminary Jackson Phillips crafted a chorus, adorned it with some sparkly synths and percussive beats, and they’re all on display in this dreamy lead single, “Something Here.”

Johnny and June. Emmylou and Townes. Exene and John. David Rawlings and Gillian Welch. “Cumberland Gap” brings these two forces of nature together and makes it feel like Christmas came early this year. With a total of eight albums under their collective belt, Rawlings and Welch still possess the intuition and chemistry to answer each other’s sentences in song, and to deliver their customary crystalline harmonies and stellar songcraft with aplomb. Poor David’s Almanack arrives this Friday, and you can try it on before you buy it, courtesy of NPR’s First Listen.

