New Music Monday Picks For July 17

KXT’s New Music Monday selections for July 17 celebrate two breakout artists out of the UK , Oklahoma pop-punk and the new Nine Inch Nails:

Nine Inch Nails are back with one of their catchiest and most radio-amenable tracks to date. Who’da thunk it? Late last year, Trent Reznor and Co. released the first EP in the new trilogy, Not The Actual Events, and coming Friday, you’ve got the second installment: Add Violence. With the addition of Reznor’s fellow Oscar winner and soundtrack collaborator Atticus Ross, Nine Inch Nails forges a new, slightly more challenging path — and when the third EP lands, here’s hoping this translates into a big ol’ tour.

The Red River rivalry isn’t all about football. Oklahoma is home to some of this format’s most acclaimed artists: John Moreland, Parker Millsap, the Flaming Lips, J.D. McPherson, Horse Thief, and our fave-rave punk pop four-piece, Broncho. Their sophomore album Just Enough Hip To Be A Woman yielded one of 2014’s best earworms, “Class Historian,” featured in the commercial for Kate Hudson’s line of athletic wear and in the 2015 remake of Vacation. And with the release of “Get In My Car,” all signs point to a new album in the works and a new tour including Dallas on the itinerary: September 17 at Club Dada.

One of Glassnote’s newest signings makes her U.S. debut this week with shows in New York, Nashville, and L.A., and with that crystalline voice and beyond-her-years lyricism, 19-year-old Jade Bird‘s set to rule the airwaves one day. Her aesthetic is genuine Americana, with a pinch of Sandy Denny and Patti Smith, for good measure. Emotionally visceral lead single “Cathedral” takes the confessional approach, and thanks to Rolling Stone’s “10 Country Artists You Need To Know: July 2017” feature, expect the buzz to steadily build on Ms. Bird.

Discovered by A$AP Rocky while homeless and busking on the streets of London, UK soul artist Joe Fox is ready for his musical close-up, thanks to the slinky breakout single, “What’s The Word.”

And last but certainly not least, we’d be completely remiss if we didn’t give a shout-out for the new Deer Tick. From the second of two albums, Deer Tick Vol. 1 and Deer Tick Vol. 2, “Jumpstarting” showcases John McCauley’s songwriting genius and the band’s raucous return to form. The albums arrive September 15, and KXT presents this renowned Providence quartet November 16 at The Kessler.

Happy Monday to ya –

XOXO

G.