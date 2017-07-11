Austin City Limits: Cyndi Lauper

Cyndi Lauper may be known for instantly recognizable hits such as “True Colors,” “Time After Time,” and of course the immortal “Girls Just Want to Have Fun.” But this week on Austin City Limits, the Grammy-winning singer and songwriter is taking an unexpected turn toward one of her favorite genres — country. Tune in to see Lauper using her unmistakable voice on tunes from the 40s, 50s and 60s, along with guest performers from some of country music’s finest: Vince Gill, Emmylou Harris, Alison Krauss and Willie Nelson.

Watch the full episode this Thursday, July 13 at 10pm on KERA TV!