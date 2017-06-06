This Week On World Cafe: June 5-9

Here’s what’s coming up this week on World Cafe:

Monday, June 5

The Black Keys frontman and nine-time Grammy winner, Dan Auerbach, releases his first solo album in eight years. The record, titled Waiting on a Song, is a love letter to Nashville and features a song co-written by John Prine and the guitar stylings of Duane Eddy.

Tuesday, June 6

June has begun and that means 2017 is halfway through. World Cafe‘s Talia Schlanger takes a look back at this year’s releases and gives a taste of the Best of 2017 so far.

Wednesday, June 7

B.J. Leiderman‘s debut album, BJ!, has been 30 years in the making, but this won’t be the first time you have heard his work. Leiderman has composed iconic jingles and theme songs for National Public Radio’s Morning Edition, Weekend Edition and more.

Thursday, June 8

The American political climate inspired a lot of the lyrics on Gov’t Mule‘s latest rock ‘n’ roll record, Revolution Come… Revolution Go.

Friday, June 9

Latin-country band The Mavericks play a mini concert from WXPN’s Non-CommVention and our Nashville correspondent Ann Powers talks Country Music Awards.

Listen to World Cafe every Monday through Friday at 10pm on KXT 91.7!