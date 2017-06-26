KXT’s New Music Monday picks for June 26 have maximum rock ‘n’ roll out of Boston, radiant three-part harmony and the return of a UK crooner:

His return to the stage at Glastonbury this weekend was a cause for celebration, exemplified by the entire crowd singing along with his 2014 smash, “Budapest.” Now the UK songwriter and hitmaker George Ezra is ready to win even more hearts with the follow-up to his debut album, Wanted On Voyage, which went to #1 in the UK and whose title was inspired by Paddington Bear. Resistance is still futile when it comes to Ezra’s croon and his first new single in three years, “Don’t Matter Now,” which actually comes with a warning to try and contain yourself when viewing the the video. Hints: bonus points for the English sheepdog riding shotgun in George’s Volvo and – get ready for it – a hedgehog in a cup.

There’s a certain magic springing forth in “Revolution,” the new collaboration between Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Van William (Port O’Brien, Waters) and Klara and Johanna Soderberg, the Swedish sister-duo more affectionately known as First Aid Kit. The sad parps of the trumpet punctuating the happiest break-up song you’ll ever hear make this a melodically-pleasing study in the melancholy mechanics of the human heart. Expect to see Williams’ debut album landing here pretty soon, and for more of the Soderberg sisters, take a trip back in time to November of 2014 when First Aid Kit stopped by the KXT studio for a visit.

Boston’s Palehound has been kicking around for a few years now, and with the release of sophomore album A Place I’ll Always Go, frontwoman Ellen Kempner proves what fans already know: that when there’s a demand for unapologetic, boisterous rock ‘n’ roll with blood in its teeth, you can count on Palehound to deliver. Giggle along with the video for the new single, “Flowing Over,” and catch ’em on tour with Waxahatchee on Friday, August 4 at Club Dada.

Fact: Nothing screams summer smash like “High” from Sir Sly. And how do we know this? It’s a much-needed sonic serotonin booster, sent straight from the heavens. Plus, nearly 1,400,000 YouTube views can’t be wrong.

Happy listening!

XOXO

Gini.