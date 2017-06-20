KXT’s New Music Monday picks for June 19 showcase the last of the Matt Pond PA, a UK artist and our never-ending love of local:

Ever since our ears glommed onto his 2016 Christmas single, “Chelsea Boots On Holiday,” we’ve been eagerly anticipating what might be next on the agenda for Dallas artist Silas Nello, who’s the second artist to ink a deal with the locally-owned Hand Drawn Records. His full-length debut Out Of The Light gets the vinyl release royal treatment on Friday, July 28 at Spinster Records in Oak Cliff. Hand Drawn also plays host to their label showcase that same day at Three Links in Deep Ellum. Find your bliss with “Holy Ghost Blues,” which is radio gold clamoring for your attention.

The power of North Texas boogie rock compels us, and love-at-first-listen doesn’t even begin to describe our crush on “Little Lovin’,” the latest from Dallas trio Tom Devil & The Wizard, making their KXT debut this week. Crank this one all the way up to 11 and steel yourself for the irresistibly tasty jam starting up right around the 2-minute mark. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

This Is The Kit is the sobriquet of UK artist Kate Stables, and Moonshine Freeze could very well be the breakout album that puts her on the map here in the States. Understated and addictive, and with assist from PJ Harvey’s longtime collaborator John Parish, the album’s title track will cool your emotional temperature with little or no effort. Be sure to keep an ear peeled for The National’s Aaron Dessner, who lends a hand with guitars, piano and synths on this track. Moonshine Freeze arrives July 7, via Rough Trade.

And finally, here’s the first of several tracks rolling out just in time for your summer playlist. Sounds like Matt Pond PA‘s hanging it up after the release of Still Summer but true to form, the prolifically-gifted songwriter Matt Pond has other projects up his sleeve, and all is not lost. So camp out on your hammock with the title track here, and press “repeat.”

Happy listening!

XOXO

Gini.