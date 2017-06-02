Luck Reunion is taking the show on the road!

The Luck Reunion at Willie Nelson’s Luck, Texas ranch has become an annual pilgrimage for many fans of rock, roots, country and folk. And lucky us, they’re bringing a taste of Luck Reunion to North Texas with Luck Dallas! Luck Dallas will bring an eclectic artist roster to the Granada Theater stage on Friday, June 9 for an exciting night of music; preceded by a seated dinner served stage-side by acclaimed Chef Michael Fojtasek of Austin’s Olamaie. We heard it through the grapevine that Son Little and Amanda Shires will take the stage, and given Luck Reunion’s reputation for distinctive live music experiences, Luck Dallas is surely not to be missed!