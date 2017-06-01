June Concerts In North Texas

School is out. Live music is in.

It’s summer, y’all. And Icelandic favorites, lakeside performances and leading ladies are just a few of the glorious things the North Texas music scene has to look forward to this month. Here’s a look at the concerts happening in your backyard this June that you don’t want to miss:

Friday, June 2

Trees

It took us a while to realize that when most people are talking about Wonder Woman this summer, they’re not referring to Hurray for the Riff Raff‘s Alynda Segarra. Oops. Our bad. But, the multi-instrumentalist/poet/songwriter is in fact the leading lady of our hearts and ears. Hurray for the Riff Raff released their seventh studio album, The Navigator, this past spring — trust us when we say it’s a thing of beauty.

Tuesday, June 6

The Dallas Arboretum

LOLO had us at hello. Or rather, at her entrancing, powerful, whiskey-and-honey voice. This star-on-the-rise has captured the attention of plenty in the media and music scene, including Indie Shuffle, NPR’s Weekend Edition and (yes, really) The Bachelor. Don’t miss her at KXT’s signature summer concert series, KXT Sun Sets, at the Dallas Arboretum. While you’re there, you’ll also catch Dallas’ M3CCA, all while enjoying the gorgeous backdrop of White Rock Lake.

Wednesday, June 7

The Bomb Factory

Dreamy. Eloquent. Melodic. Powerful. Heavenly. Just a few words that come to mind when we think of the iconic Icelandic indie post-rock group Sigur Rós. Known for their ethereal sound and lead singer Jónsi’s falsetto voice, this band has been wowing audiences across the globe since 1994. Don’t miss this, Dallas.

Tuesday, June 13

The Dallas Arboretum

Speaking of leading ladies we love…Beth Ditto, y’all. The former frontwoman of The Gossip is bringing back the magic with a debut solo release, Fake Sugar, on June 16. Just three days ahead of that release, we’re lucky enough to be treated to these powerhouse vocals and in-your-face fearlessness live on stage at KXT Sun Sets. To the concert gods we’d just like to say, “Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.”

Friday, June 16

Nasher Sculpture Center

FREE!

Is there anything better than killer live music? Yes. When it’s free! That’s why we’re thrilled to team up again with The Nasher Sculpture Center for their ’til Midnight at the Nasher series — a free live music and film series set in The Nasher’s lush green garden. This month, enjoy a special performance by North Texas’ own Sarah Jaffe, who’s out with her new album, Bad Baby, on July 7. Following the show, continue the music vibes with a screening of La La Land.

Saturday, June 17

The Bomb Factory

“Expect to experience the unexpected.” That’s what Fat Tire says of the party they’re bringing to The Bomb Factory on June 17, featuring Jamestown Revival and the Tour de Fat ensemble cast of performers. Musicians, circus performers, vaudeville acts, magicians, comedians and “mind-blowing provocateurs” are all on the books. Oh, and costumes are highly encouraged, so better make a Party City run first.

Tuesday, June 27

The Dallas Arboretum

We hit the jackpot — in landing Nikki Lane to close out June with a KXT Sun Sets performance, that is. The self-proclaimed “Nashville rebel” has been making the late night and early morning rounds since the release of her third album, Highway Queen. Her performance on Conan was a particular favorite of ours. Just a small preview of what’s to come at her Dallas stop. Tickets for this one are going fast, so get them while you can!