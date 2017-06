Two breakout talents take to the ACL stage this week.

The rebroadcast of Season 42 of Austin City Limits continues on KERA this week. First, UK sensation James Bay opens the hour with a soulful performance featuring songs from his global chart-topping debut Chaos and the Calm. Then, Rhiannon Giddens puts on a stunning show with selections from her widely-acclaimed 2016 Grammy-nominated release Tomorrow Is My Turn.

Watch on our sister station KERA TV this Thursday, June 22 at 10pm!