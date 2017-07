South Carolina indie-folk rockers Band of Horses made their ACL debut in 2010 and return to perform time-honed classics alongside new gems from their fifth studio album Why Are You Ok. Then, stay tuned for Parker Millsap as he showcases his latest, The Very Last Day. The Oklahoman singer-songwriter has set the Americana world on fire with his songs, his voice and his impassioned live shows.

Watch the full episode this Thursday, July 6 at 10pm on KERA TV!