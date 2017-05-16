Watch ‘American Epic’ on KERA

Calling all music history buffs! This one’s for you.

This month on KERA TV, travel the country in search of unknown 1920s artists, when the music of ordinary Americans was recorded for the first time. Airing Tuesdays this May, American Epic is narrated by Robert Redford and features Jack White, Nas, Taj Mahal and more. Here’s what we can look forward to in the three-part doc:

American Epic: The Big Bang

Tuesday, May 16 at 8pm on KERA TV

Travel to 1920s Tennessee as the Carter Family, Jimmie Rodgers and the Memphis Jug Band make their first records with producer Ralph Peer on a revolutionary portable recording machine, creating the first recordings of R&B and country songs.

American Epic: Blood and Soil

Tuesday, May 23 at 8pm on KERA TV

Travel to the rural South as Elder Burch, Charley Patton and others record early Delta blues, gospel and protest songs. The Great Flood of 1927 devastates Mississippi River communities, leading to northern migration and Chicago Blues by Howlin’ Wolf.

American Epic: Out of the Many, the One

Tuesday, May 30 at 8pm

Discover how America’s diverse cultures contribute to its musical styles: from the Hopi tribe to Hawaii’s Joseph Kekuku to Mexican-American Lydia Mendoza and the Cajun Breaux Family. Mississippi John Hurt’s blues inspires a generation of musicians.