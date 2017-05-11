’til Midnight at the Nasher 2017

It’s “dinner and a movie” on a whole other level.
We’re thrilled to once again partner with the Nasher Sculpture Center to present ’til Midnight at the Nasher this May-October! This one-of-a-kind music and film series brings you performances from the best in local music, followed by a film screening in the beautiful Nasher Sculpture Garden. Admission is free, and guests can enjoy special reserve-ahead picnic dining, as well as drinks, snacks and street tacos.
Check out the not-to-be-missed lineup for the 2017 season:
May 19
Concert: Medicine Man Revival
Film: The Sandlot, 1993 (PG)
June 16
Concert: Sarah Jaffe
Film: La La Land, 2016 (PG-13)
July 21
Concert: BRYCE
Film: Sing Street, 2016 (PG-13)
August 18
Concert: Reinventing Jude
Film: Soapdish, 1991 (PG-13)
September 15
Concert: Walker Lukens
Film: Catch Me If You Can, 2002 (PG-13)
October 20
*Special headliner to be announced soon!