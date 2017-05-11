Home / KXT Music Blog / ’til Midnight at the Nasher 2017

’til Midnight at the Nasher 2017

May 11, 2017

It’s “dinner and a movie” on a whole other level.

 

We’re thrilled to once again partner with the Nasher Sculpture Center to present ’til Midnight at the Nasher this May-October!  This one-of-a-kind music and film series brings you performances from the best in local music, followed by a film screening in the beautiful Nasher Sculpture Garden. Admission is free, and guests can enjoy  special reserve-ahead picnic dining, as well as drinks, snacks and street tacos.

Check out the not-to-be-missed lineup for the 2017 season:

 

May 19

Concert: Medicine Man Revival
Film: The Sandlot, 1993 (PG)

June 16

Concert: Sarah Jaffe
Film: La La Land, 2016 (PG-13)

July 21

Concert: BRYCE
Film: Sing Street, 2016 (PG-13)

August 18

Concert: Reinventing Jude
Film: Soapdish, 1991 (PG-13)

September 15

Concert: Walker Lukens
Film: Catch Me If You Can, 2002 (PG-13)

October 20

*Special headliner to be announced soon!

Learn more about ’til Midnight at the Nasher here.

