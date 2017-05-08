Home / KXT Music Blog / This Week On World Cafe: May 8-12

This Week On World Cafe: May 8-12

May 8, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this week on World Cafe:

Monday, May 8

The New Pornographers have been manufacturing power pop records for nearly two decades. On their latest, Whiteout Conditions, they’ve embraced a more synthetic sound and termed it “bubblegum krautrock.”

Tuesday, May 9

The traumatic aftermath of terrorist attacks in Paris pushed Hanni el Khatib in new directions on his latest project, Savage Times.

Wednesday, May 10

Under the moniker Nancy And Beth, actresses Megan Mullally and Stephanie Hunt channel humor and feminism into their self-titled debut.

Thursday, May 11

Philadelphia’s own Jesse Hale Moore brought soulfully sparse indie rock with notes of R&B to his debut album, Green End. Plus, in the second hour, a special Latin Roots session with M.A.K.U. Soundsystem.

Friday, May 12

“Alaska” singer Maggie Rogers became an overnight sensation after a chance encounter with Pharrell Williams. Earlier this year, she released her pop thesis, an energetic EP called Now That the Light Is Fading.

Listen to World Cafe every Monday through Friday at 10pm on KXT 91.7!

