This Week On World Cafe: May 30-June 2

Here’s what’s coming up this week on World Cafe:

Monday, May 29

More than 2 decades ago Old 97’s recorded their first album for Elektra Records in the small, remote town of Tornillo, Texas. Now, they’ve returned to that very same studio to make their new album, called Graveyard Whistling. While a lot has changed, the band continues to be defined by raucous energy and thoughtful lyrics.

Tuesday, May 30

Blondie has been one of music’s most iconic groups for decades. They kept their new album, Pollinator, fresh, with contributions from Sia, Charlie XCX, Blood Orange and more. Blondie performs some of those new songs, and some iconic favorites. Debbie Harry and Chris Stein reminisce about their early day in the New York scene in the 1970s and their groundbreaking 1978 album Parallel Lines.

Wednesday, May 31

Twenty-one-year-old Colter Wall has already begun turning heads in the country scene with high praise from big names like Steve Earle and Rick Rubin. Nashville correspondent Ann Powers uncovers the talent that has Music City buzzing, with voice and depth of songwriting far beyond his years.

Thursday, June 1

In honor of the 50th anniversary of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, World Cafe revisits David Dye’s 2006 interview with Beatles producer George Martin.

Friday, June 2

British rock outfit Alt-J return to the World Cafe studio to celebrate their whimsical and poetic new record, Relaxer, which is out today.

