This Week On World Cafe: May 15-19

Here’s what’s coming up this week on World Cafe:

Monday, May 15

In this Nashville Session, Ann Powers brings us former Pistol Annies member Angaleena Presley. In her newest album, Wrangled, the spunky Presley shares with us her experiences with sexism, loss and reinvention in the country music scene.

Tuesday, May 16

Matthew Logan Vasquez took time away from Delta Spirit to realize his new solo project, a record called Does What He Wants that projects optimism in the face of uncertainty and restlessness.

Wednesday, May 17

Last year, Inuit throat singer and Björk collaborator Tanya Tagaq released her fourth studio album, a deeply political body of work that protests violence against women, indigenous peoples and the environment.

Thursday, May 18

Josh Tillman, aka Father John Misty, has never been one to shy away from controversy. On his latest album, Pure Comedy, he confronts capitalism, religion and popular music.

Friday, May 19

British duo Goldfrapp fuse infectious electronic beats with lush natural imagery on their new release, Silver Eye.

