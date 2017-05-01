This Week On World Cafe: May 1-5

Here’s what’s coming up this week on World Cafe

Monday, May 1

All American Rock Hall of Famer John Mellencamp is back with his new album, Sad Clowns & Hillbillies. This collaboration with veteran country artist Carlene Carter promises a grand return to Mellencamp’s eclectic roots.

Tuesday, May 2

Gorillaz play a set from their first album in seven years, Humanz. And Portugal. The Man showcase danceable music from their upcoming album, Woodstock.

Wednesday, May 3

On her new album, Golden Eagle, Holly Macve’s haunting voice and powerful songs are a reflection of her trying past.

Thursday, May 4

On their sophomore album Pageant, queer punk duo PWR BTTM explode with glitter, grit and a powerful message of inclusion that extends way beyond their roots in the LGBTQ community. Also, on a special Nashville Session, Ann Powers welcomes Ruby Amanfu.

Friday, May 5

Chris Stapleton‘s 2015 album Traveller turned the already successful Nashville songwriter into a mainstream star. His highly anticipated follow-up album From A Room: Volume 1 drops today, and Stapleton joins Nashville correspondent Ann Powers to share it.

