This Week On World Cafe: May 1-5

Here’s what’s coming up this week on World Cafe:
Monday, May 1
All American Rock Hall of Famer John Mellencamp is back with his new album, Sad Clowns & Hillbillies. This collaboration with veteran country artist Carlene Carter promises a grand return to Mellencamp’s eclectic roots.
Tuesday, May 2
Gorillaz play a set from their first album in seven years, Humanz. And Portugal. The Man showcase danceable music from their upcoming album, Woodstock.
Wednesday, May 3
On her new album, Golden Eagle, Holly Macve’s haunting voice and powerful songs are a reflection of her trying past.
Thursday, May 4
On their sophomore album Pageant, queer punk duo PWR BTTM explode with glitter, grit and a powerful message of inclusion that extends way beyond their roots in the LGBTQ community. Also, on a special Nashville Session, Ann Powers welcomes Ruby Amanfu.
Friday, May 5
Chris Stapleton‘s 2015 album Traveller turned the already successful Nashville songwriter into a mainstream star. His highly anticipated follow-up album From A Room: Volume 1 drops today, and Stapleton joins Nashville correspondent Ann Powers to share it.