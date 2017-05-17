About

KXT Sun Sets is the signature summer concert series from KXT 91.7 FM. This year, guests of the series can enjoy eight intimate performances from national and local acts — handpicked by the KXT staff — in the gorgeous, lush lawns of The Dallas Arboretum.

Lineup

May 16 — Matisyahu, Garrett Owen

May 23 — Alejandro Escovedo, Matt Tedder

June 6 — Lolo, M3CCA

June 13 — Beth Ditto, Henry the Archer

June 27 — Nikki Lane, Jason Elmore

July 11— Muddy Magnolias, Medicine Man Revival

July 18 — The Wild Reeds, Wesley Jensen & The Penny Arcade

Another performance to be announced soon.

Matisyahu

Nikki Lane

Alejandro Escovedo





Admission

Single-day tickets are now available. Season pass holders are guaranteed admission to all eight shows, a discount of more than $6 per ticket and first access to season passes in 2018.

Entry

Doors open at 6pm. First act goes on at approximately 7pm, followed by the headliner at 8pm. All tickets can be collected at the KXT check-in table upon arrival the day of the show. See map below.

Location

The Dallas Arboretum’s Camp Lawn, 8617 Garland Road, Dallas, Texas, 75218.

Food and Beverage

This year, KXT Sun Sets is BYOB! Guests are welcome to bring their own picnic baskets, food and drinks. There will be no food or drink sold on-site. Alcoholic beverages are allowed for ages 21 and up. Dallas police will be on hand and will ask anyone who becomes disruptive to exit the venue. Please drink responsibly.

Seating

Ticket holders can enjoy general admission seating on the soft green grass of the Dallas Arboretum’s Camp Lawn. Guests are welcome to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets, but chairs with more than 4″ in height may be asked to sit at the side or back of the lawn.

Kids

Children are welcome to attend KXT Sun Sets, but ages 16 and under are required to have an adult with them while in the garden. Children six and under do not require a ticket.

Photography

The Dallas Arboretum’s photography and video guidelines can be found here.

Prohibited Items

Strollers, coolers, blankets, lawn chairs, food and drinks are allowed. Hammocks, tents, candles, scooters, skateboards, hoverboards and sporting equipment — such as balls, frisbees and kites — are prohibited by the venue. Motorized scooters are allowed only for the mobility impaired. Pets are not allowed with the exception of licensed assistance animals. Smoking is permitted in the parking lots only.

For a full list of the Dallas Arboretum’s etiquette policies, click here.

Parking

Parking is free for ticket holders in the parking garage at Garland Road located across from the Dallas Arboretum, past Lakeland Drive. See map below.

Click here to get your tickets to KXT Sun Sets! Plus, sign up for email updates

KXT Sun Sets is generously sponsored by Dori and Russell Budd.