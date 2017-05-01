New Music Monday Picks For May 1

KXT’s New Music Monday picks for May Day showcases French electro-pop, an L.A. garage outfit and our mad love for local:

One of life’s little pleasures is seeing the results of your hard work pay finally off. Dallas five-piece Northern National ushers in a new era with the release of “Money Blind,” a cautionary tale about not falling prey to the trappings of success, and not losing sight of what keeps you grounded. It’s onward and upward for Northern National, and now’s your chance to see and hear the magic for yourself on May 11 in Fort Worth’s Sundance Square, and at the Double Wide in Deep Ellum on May 12.

Another one of life’s little pleasures is having a wealth of musical talent right in your own backyard. Somogyi hails from Denton and first caught our attention with the release of “Got No Doubt.” Now, thanks to the soothing strains of “Wait For You,” you can just expect that buzz to keep on growing. Midlake’s McKenzie Smith is currently producing Somogyi’s debut full-length album, and you can see and hear her perform some of that same new material tonight at Redwood Studios. Doors open at 6:30pm, with the show starting up at 7:30pm.

Be sure to mark that calendar for June 9, when Phoenix marks their return with the much-anticipated follow up to 2013’s Bankrupt! Ti Amo is Italian for “I love you,” and the four-year wait between albums is certain to prove that there’s something to the old adage about absence making the heart grow fonder. “J-Boy” is pure Phoenix, and just in time for your summer playlist, too. Alas, there are no Texas stops on their upcoming tour, but if you fancy a quick trip to Nashville, the much-loved French electro-pop outfit will play a May 15 show at the Ryman.

Down ‘n’ dirty psychedelic surf happiness, with sax? Count us in. L.A.’s Buttertones might remind you of one of the bands you might’ve heard on your Nuggets box set, but the fierceness factor on “Matador” is off the charts here, commanding your ear and attention. And with the release of Gravedigging, your forecast calls for repeat plays with the volume cranked up to 11.

How much do we love Justin Townes Earle? Let us count the ways. And did we mention how we’re waiting with bated breath for his Wednesday night show at the Granada with The Sadies? That’s right, The Sadies, making an ultra-rare Dallas appearance, opening up for JTE and stepping in as his backup band. Kids In The Street was recorded in Omaha with Mike Mogis (Bright Eyes, First Aid Kit), and lands May 26 via New West Records. Prepare to fall in love with the lead single, “Maybe A Moment.”

Happy listening!

XOXO

Gini.