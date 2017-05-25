Become A KXT Brand Ambassador!

We are seeking our next wave of KXT Brand Ambassadors to help out KXT at concerts, festivals and events across North Texas!

What is a Brand Ambassador?

KXT Brand Ambassadors are volunteers that serve a leadership role on the KXT Street Team. They help promote and support KXT’s brand identity, help manage volunteers at events, and overall serve as a liaison between the station and the North Texas community.

What does a KXT Brand Ambassador do?

If selected to be a Brand Ambassador, volunteers serve a one-year term helping KXT out at events and festivals throughout North Texas. Brand Ambassadors are notified at the start of each month about upcoming concerts and choose which shows they are interested in/able to attend. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, the following:

Pick up and drop off KXT supplies to venues and events across North Texas

Manage volunteers and the KXT table at events

Promote KXT and its brand out in the community

Help KXT track volunteer hours

Is there training?

Yes. Given the extent of their responsibilities, once accepted Brand Ambassadors are required to attend a brief one-hour training session prior to assuming their role.

Are there perks to being a KXT Brand Ambassador?

Duh! Brand Ambassadors receive two complimentary tickets to each event they volunteer at, and as often as possible we try to make these tickets VIP status or higher. Brand Ambassadors also receive KXT swag and free concert tickets when available. Also, serving as a Brand Ambassador is also a great way to support the station, get more involved with the local music community and meet like-minded music fans!

Sounds great! How do I apply?

To apply, please fill out the application below and email to [email protected] before midnight on Sunday, May 28. Those selected to serve as Brand Ambassadors will be notified by 5pm CT on Wednesday, May 31. For more information, click the FAQ link below. You can also reach out to Lauren Menking with any questions or concerns at [email protected] or (214) 740-9237.

Thank you for your interest! We look forward to hearing from you!

KXT Brand Ambassador Application

KXT Brand Ambassador FAQ