Artist Profile: Dowdy Studio

Meet Dylan and Pamela Dowdy, featured artists for the KXT 2017 Spring Member Campaign.

Dylan and Pamela again created a collection of fresh thank-you gifts for our 2017 KXT Spring Member Campaign, which starts Monday, May 1. They hand-drew the KXT Beast Summer Ever mascot over at the Dowdy Studio shop in East Dallas, which, they point out, “is the best Dallas.”

What inspired their beastly design, from the Dowdys themselves:

We were inspired by the way a specific song can take you back to a clear memory of a fun summer day – whether it be an adventurous wrong turn on a road trip, discovering a new band at a festival or soaking in the perfect moment at the beach.

Our ‘Beast Summer Ever’ is your new mascot for this summer’s memory-making. His upbeat personality and happy vibes cheerfully remind us of all the fun we will discover while KXT is splashing around in the background and creating our summer’s new memory soundtrack.

So crank up the KXT volume and let’s make this the Beast Summer Ever!!!

About Dowdy Studio

Their fun-friendly shop is filled with the couple’s quirky illustrations and fun gifts. Step inside and find comfy everyday tees, printed art pillows, wood art clocks, framed artwork, and other delights that will slap a big smile all over your face.

Location: 1165 Peavy Rd., Dallas, TX

Open:

Thursday-Sunday 11am-4pm

Saturdays 10am-6pm

Online: Dowdystudio.com

Be friends: Facebook | Instagram