A Look At Your 2017 ACL Lineup

She’s here, folks. The 2017 lineup for Austin City Limits Music Festival. And boy are we ready. Once again, this year’s fest will take place over two weekends—October 6-8 and October 13-15—at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. Red Hot Chili Peppers, Chance the Rapper and The Killers are among the headliners. Also headed to Austin will be Gorillaz, The XX, Solange, Ryan Adams, Spoon and more.

Here’s the full list of fantastic acts headed to Austin this fall: