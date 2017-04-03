This Week On World Cafe: April 3-7

Here’s what’s coming up this week on World Cafe

Monday, April 3

Sting had to lock himself in the cold and hunt down “the muse” to make his latest record, 57th and 9th. In this extended interview, he also shares how he wrote “Roxanne,” what The Police’s first American tour felt like and what his grandchildren call him.

Tuesday, April 4

On her new album, Wyatt At The Coyote Palace, singer-songwriter and author Kristin Hersh is raw, resilient and wildly poetic in the face of extreme adversity.

Wednesday, April 5

Rock pioneer Alejandro Escovedo survived a near-death experience on his honeymoon, with newfound perspective and a new album called, Burn Something Beautiful.

Thursday, April 6

Instrumental masters and a favorite backing band for many Nashville musicians, Steelism take the spotlight in a live set for this week’s Nashville Session.

Friday, April 7

Jaime Wyatt fuses her punk rock attitude with a vintage country sound on Felony Blues, a collection of songs inspired by her stint in jail and the hardship that led up to it.



