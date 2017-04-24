This Week On World Cafe: April 24-28

Here’s what’s coming up this week on World Cafe

Monday, April 24

Soft-spoken singer-songwriter Andy Shauf might not seem like an avid partygoer, but his latest album, The Party, revolves around his experiences at a memorable late-night gathering. And in the second hour, a live set from The Wild Reeds, a folk-rock quintet out of L.A.

Tuesday, April 25

British multi-disciplinarian Kate Tempest has tried her hand at everything from rap to poetry to playwriting. Let Them Eat Chaos, a hip hop concept album, is her latest project.

Wednesday, April 26

Aimee Mann knows that she has a reputation for writing depressing songs. For her new album, Mental Illness, she used this as permission to craft a set of down-tempo, acoustic ballads.

Thursday, April 27

Legendary country singer Jessi Colter has had an interesting life as a successful recording artist and wife to Waylon Jennings, all of which she recounts in her book, An Outlaw and a Lady. Also, a special Latin Roots segment featuring Rahsaan.

Friday, April 28

On her ninth studio album, Be Myself, Sheryl Crow revisits the sounds that made her an icon of ‘90s pop.

