This Week On World Cafe: April 10-14

Here’s what’s coming up this week on World Cafe

Monday, April 10

Known for his quirky and melancholy lyrics, Swedish singer-songwriter Jens Lekman continues to dig into his own psyche over brighter tones on his new album, Life Will See You Now.

Tuesday, April 11

Before they met in person, Flo Morrissey & Matthew E. White discovered their creative kinship via virtual correspondence; they ultimately came together to record a duets album, titled Gentlewoman, Ruby Man.



Wednesday, April 12

On her new album, Wyatt At The Coyote Palace, singer-songwriter and author Kristin Hersh is raw, resilient and wildly poetic in the face of extreme adversity. She performs songs from the album live.



Thursday, April 13

On today’s episode of World Cafe, Chicano Batman joins us in the studio for a special session of Latin Roots and a chat about Latin identity in America and the politically charged Tropicalia roots of their message.

Friday, April 14

Soft-spoken singer-songwriter Andy Shauf might not seem like an avid partygoer, but his latest album, The Party, revolves around his experiences at a memorable late-night gathering.



Listen to World Cafe every Monday through Friday at 10pm on KXT 91.7!