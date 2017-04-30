This is where you can suggest music for next Sunday night’s show.
Make sure the lyrics are clean please!
I try to keep my picks to less that 6 minutes long.
Please leave links to where we can hear , see, or buy the music you suggest. If it appears only on Youtube I may not be able to find it for airplay.
The Paul Slavens Show: Music Suggestion Blog
April 30, 2017
This is where you can suggest music for next Sunday night’s show.
-
J Paul Slavens
-
Rafael
-
J Paul Slavens
-
-
Charles Nutt
-
J Paul Slavens
-
-
Andrew
-
J Paul Slavens
-
-
Andrew
-
J Paul Slavens
-
-
Peter Scorpie
-
Steve
-
J Paul Slavens
-
-
peesaxe
-
J Paul Slavens
-
-
Steve
-
J Paul Slavens
-
-
david
-
J Paul Slavens
-
kwalker629
-
-
Dianna Bass
-
J Paul Slavens
-
-
Thomas Lake
-
J Paul Slavens
-
-
Thomas Lake
-
Paul_Muller
-
Paul_Muller
-
-
Paul_Muller
-
J Paul Slavens
-
-
Regan
-
Thomas Lake
-
Chris
-
graywyvern
-
graywyvern
-
kwalker629
-
graywyvern
-
Regan
-
Regan
-
graywyvern
-
Regan
-
Thomas Lake
-
Regan
-
Brandon
-
J Paul Slavens
-
-
Regan
-
J Paul Slavens
-
-
Thomas Lake
-
J Paul Slavens