The Paul Slavens Show: Music Suggestion Blog

April 30, 2017

This is where you can suggest music for next Sunday night’s show.
Make sure the lyrics are clean please!
I try to keep my picks to less that 6 minutes long.
Please leave links to where we can hear , see, or buy the music you suggest.  If it appears only on Youtube I may not be able to find it for airplay.

