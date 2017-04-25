We are thrilled to announce the lineup and schedule for

KXT Sun Sets 2017!

May 16 — Matisyahu, Garrett Owen

May 23 — Alejandro Escovedo, Matt Tedder

June 6 — Lolo, M3CCA

June 13 — Beth Ditto, Henry the Archer

June 27 — Nikki Lane, Jason Elmore

July 11— Muddy Magnolias, Medicine Man Revival

July 18 — The Wild Reeds, Wesley Jensen & The Penny Arcade

Another performance to be announced soon.

The Wild Reeds

Medicine Man Revival

Muddy Magnolias



Lolo

Matt Tedder

Matisyahu



Jason Elmore

Wesley Jensen & The Penny Arcade

Beth Ditto



Garrett Owen

Nikki Lane

Alejandro Escovedo





Admission

A limited number of season passes are still available when you make a one-time contribution of $225 to KXT. This is by far the most cost-effective way to enjoy all eight shows — in fact, snagging a season pass rather than eight single-day tickets is the equivalent of receiving a free show. Single-day tickets will be available starting at 10am CT on Friday, April 28.

Location

The Dallas Arboretum’s Camp Lawn, 8617 Garland Road, Dallas, Texas, 75218

Food and Beverage

This year, KXT Sun Sets is BYOB! Guests are welcome to bring their own picnic baskets, food and drinks. There will be no food or drink sold on-site.

Seating

Concert-goers will enjoy general admission seating on a soft green lawn, and are welcome to bring blankets and/or lawn chairs.

Parking

Parking is free for ticket holders.

And sign up for email updates to be the first to hear about lineup additions, news and more.