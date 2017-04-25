Home / KXT Music Blog / KXT Sun Sets

KXT Sun Sets

April 25, 2017

 

We are thrilled to announce the lineup and schedule for

KXT Sun Sets 2017!

 

May 16 — Matisyahu, Garrett Owen

May 23 — Alejandro Escovedo, Matt Tedder

June 6 — Lolo, M3CCA

 June 13 — Beth Ditto, Henry the Archer

June 27 — Nikki Lane, Jason Elmore

July 11— Muddy Magnolias, Medicine Man Revival

July 18 — The Wild Reeds, Wesley Jensen & The Penny Arcade

 Another performance to be announced soon.

Admission

A limited number of season passes are still available when you make a one-time contribution of $225 to KXT. This is by far the most cost-effective way to enjoy all eight shows — in fact, snagging a season pass rather than eight single-day tickets is the equivalent of receiving a free show. Single-day tickets will be available starting at 10am CT on Friday, April 28.

Location

The Dallas Arboretum’s Camp Lawn, 8617 Garland Road, Dallas, Texas, 75218

Food and Beverage

This year, KXT Sun Sets is BYOB! Guests are welcome to bring their own picnic baskets, food and drinks. There will be no food or drink sold on-site.

Seating

Concert-goers will enjoy general admission seating on a soft green lawn, and are welcome to bring blankets and/or lawn chairs.

Parking

Parking is free for ticket holders.

The Dallas Arboretum’s Camp Lawn

 

Get your season passes to KXT Sun Sets before they’re gone!

And sign up for email updates to be the first to hear about lineup additions, news and more.

 

