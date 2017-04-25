We are thrilled to announce the lineup and schedule for
KXT Sun Sets 2017!
May 16 — Matisyahu, Garrett Owen
May 23 — Alejandro Escovedo, Matt Tedder
June 13 — Beth Ditto, Henry the Archer
June 27 — Nikki Lane, Jason Elmore
July 11— Muddy Magnolias, Medicine Man Revival
July 18 — The Wild Reeds, Wesley Jensen & The Penny Arcade
Another performance to be announced soon.
Admission
A limited number of season passes are still available when you make a one-time contribution of $225 to KXT. This is by far the most cost-effective way to enjoy all eight shows — in fact, snagging a season pass rather than eight single-day tickets is the equivalent of receiving a free show. Single-day tickets will be available starting at 10am CT on Friday, April 28.
Location
The Dallas Arboretum’s Camp Lawn, 8617 Garland Road, Dallas, Texas, 75218
Food and Beverage
This year, KXT Sun Sets is BYOB! Guests are welcome to bring their own picnic baskets, food and drinks. There will be no food or drink sold on-site.
Seating
Concert-goers will enjoy general admission seating on a soft green lawn, and are welcome to bring blankets and/or lawn chairs.
Parking
Parking is free for ticket holders.
Get your season passes to KXT Sun Sets before they’re gone!
