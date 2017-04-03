New Music Monday Picks For April 3

KXT’s New Music Monday picks for your first Monday of April feature Daphne and Ani, a new Dallas artis, and Dan The Man:

June 2 marks the release of the second solo album from the ever-prolific Dan Auerbach, who’s spent the past few years and countless studio hours producing works from other artists, heading up The Arcs and leaving Black Keys fans to wonder when the follow-up to Turn Blue might be on the horizon. Waiting On A Song features star turns from the album’s co-writer John Prine, along with guitar gods Duane Eddy and Mark Knopfler, whose mad fretwork genius can be heard on lead single “Shine On Me.”

Sometimes it’s comforting to remember we’re not perfect – or alone. With “Somebody’s Someone,” the Nashville-based songwriter Daphne Willis is bringing the message of mental health awareness to the forefront, and the 1.5 million Facebook views (and counting) are solid proof that it’s resonating. In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, the Dr. Pepper Ballpark in Frisco plays host to the NAMI (National Alliance For Mental Health) Walk on May 13, where Daphne Willis will be the featured performer.

Another artist who goes right for the jugular is everyone’s favorite Righteous Babe, returning later this spring with Binary, her 19th studio album. On “Play God,” her most radio-friendly track to date, Ani DiFranco‘s still on point, with a reminder that we’re the captain of our own ship, and that our freedom isn’t something to be squandered or taken for granted.

With the closure of one chapter, another one opens. Dallas outfit NEONNOAH bid a fond farewell to their fans on Friday night with their last-ever show, but if you’re thinking it’s the end of an era, fear not. FEEVES is the name of guitarist and songwriter Esteban Flores’ newest outlet, and “Casual” is the kind of pop-tastic jam that’ll put a spring in your spirit and carry you through the summer.

Happy listening!

XOXO

Gini.