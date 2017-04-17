KXT’s New Music Monday picks for April 17 feature a local, psychedelic six-piece; Feist’s mighty return; and one former One Direction member. Yes, really.

“Harry Styles, really?” Yes, really. Whether or not you have any frame of reference for One Direction, Styles’ #1 UK smash “Sign Of The Times” is a standout that begs several questions. Is he ruminating his breakup with One Direction, a lover, or the end of the world as we know it? Find out when his self-titled debut album lands May 12, and if you missed his jaw-dropping SNL performance, well, here you go. You’re welcome.

On the rise here in Dallas is the six-piece Atlantis Aquarius, whose soothing jam “Niribian Sun” brings back the warm ‘n’ mellow memories of the 70’s FM soundscape, albeit with a thoroughly modern touch. Plentiful harmonies and kaleidoscopic noodling engage the ear, and there’s more of where that came from on the debut EP of the same name. See them at Earth Day Texas this Saturday, April 22 out at Fair Park, or if you prefer the air-conditioned comfort of the Granada, they’ll be on hand for Bugs & Brews on May 6.

New Feist? You heard that right. Landing later this month is the aptly-titled Pleasure, promising to be a return to form for this beloved Canadian singer and songwriter. Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker makes a cameo on “Century,” one of the two instant-grat tracks released here in the past couple of weeks, and our pick for New Music Monday. It’s been six long years since Metals, and the pleasure (no pun intended) will be all ours come April 28, when the album hits stores.

Synth-happy beats and hooks plus a touch of sax make for a lovely listen. Copenhagen trio Mew’s “Twist Quest” was born of a long jam session and distilled into three minutes and twenty seconds worth of sonic bliss. Visuals releases on April 28.

xoxo,

Gini