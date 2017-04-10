KXT’s New Music Monday picks for April 10 celebrate visceral folk, a long-awaited follow-up and ultra-fab frontwomen:

It was only just a little over a year ago when The Gossip announced their dissolution, leaving many a fan to wonder what was next on the agenda for the beloved Olympia three-piece. Leave it to their former frontwoman Beth Ditto to bring back the magic with her debut solo release, Fake Sugar. Never one to shy away from annihilating the stereotypes and expectations of those not accustomed to living out loud and proud, Ditto’s powerhouse vocals and in-your-face fearlessness both on stage and in the studio continue to inspire and enthrall. Fake Sugar lands June 16, and “Fire” will set your heart alight.

Another former frontwoman newly-free from the constraints of band life and embarking on a solo career is former Ettes songwriter Coco Hames, staying true to her pop-punk roots with “I Don’t Wanna Go.” The song hits the ground running, with raging guitars acting as a playful counterpoint to Ms. Hames’ candy-coated croon. It’s one of the many gems from her self-titled solo album, released via Merge, ready and waiting for your keen ear.

Also new to KXT this week is “Destitute” from the Brooklyn-based troubadour Christopher Paul Stelling. Both melodically arresting and lyrically visceral, it serves as a refuge from the darkness and doubt permeating our current collective heart. “Destitute” can be found on Itinerant Arias, arriving via Anti- on May 5.

We love it when rumors actually come to fruition, and better yet, when they exceed our expectations. Seven long years have passed since Forgiveness Rock Record, and it sounds like the Toronto supergroup Broken Social Scene are already finished with the follow-up. No release date has been given yet, but the band was gracious enough to unleash one of the songs into the wild last week. “Halfway Home” is joyful noisemaking at its anthemic and energetic best.

Happy listening!

XOXO

Gini.