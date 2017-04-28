Artist Profile: Dowdy Studio

Updated April 28, 2017

Meet Dylan and Pamela Dowdy, featured artists for the KXT 2017 Spring Membership Campaign.

Dylan and Pamela again created a collection of fresh thank-you gifts for our 2017 KXT pledge drive, which starts Monday, May 1. They hand-drew the KXT Beast Summer Ever mascot over at the Dowdy Studio shop in East Dallas, which, they point out, “is the best Dallas.”

What inspired their beastly design, from the Dowdys themselves:

We were inspired by the way a specific song can take you back to a clear memory of a fun summer day – whether it be an adventurous wrong turn on a road trip, discovering a new band at a festival or soaking in the perfect moment at the beach.

Our ‘Beast Summer Ever’ is your new mascot for this summer’s memory-making. His upbeat personality and happy vibes cheerfully remind us of all the fun we will discover while KXT is splashing around in the background and creating our summer’s new memory soundtrack.

So crank up the KXT volume and let’s make this the Beast Summer Ever!!!

About Dowdy Studio

Their fun-friendly shop is filled with the couple’s quirky illustrations and fun gifts. Step inside and find comfy everyday tees, printed art pillows, wood art clocks, framed artwork, and other delights that will slap a big smile all over your face.

Location: 1165 Peavy Rd., Dallas, TX

Open:

Thursday-Sunday 11am-4pm

Saturdays 10am-6pm

Online: Dowdystudio.com

Be friends: Facebook | Instagram

From May 14, 2016:

About Dowdy Studio

You may know Dowdy Studio from shopping in their pop-up trailer, often seen at fun DFW festivals, restaurants­­ and events. At the beginning of the year Dowdy Studio’s training wheels fell off and they graduated from shop on wheels to a brick and mortar.

Dowdy Studio is now also a small artist-made tee and gift shop in East Dallas off Peavy Road. This fun-friendly brand is brought to you by artist duo Dylan and Pamela Dowdy. In the shop you’ll find the couple’s creative and quirky illustrations on various items like comfy everyday wear tees, hand sewn pillows, wood art clocks, framed artwork, and much more — sure to slap a big smile all over your face.

About Get Hooked, their design for the 2016 KXT pledge drive

One thing we love about KXT is the variety of music and how their sound scientists somehow arrange everything so perfectly. Thinking about the eclectic mix and the upcoming swimmy-time months brought to life our Get Hooked concept. We were like…hey, what if we create some sea creatures slash musical instruments and KXT is like this humble guy on a fishing boat, or a curious scuba diver trying to capture all the great music, so he can go share his finds with all his friends!