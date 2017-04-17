This Week On World Cafe: April 17-21

Here’s what’s coming up this week on World Cafe

Monday, April 17

On a Guitar Month Special episode of the World Cafe, Talia spins some of the most iconic guitar songs ever written.

Tuesday, April 18

All Gabriel Garzon-Montano wanted to do on his debut album, Jardin, was remind listeners that life is beautiful and delicate. He plays tracks from that album live. In the second hour, guitar savant Eric Krasno performs songs off of his new album, Blood from a Stone.

Wednesday, April 19

Garage blues group Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears come to terms with their past on their new album, Backlash.

Thursday, April 20

On a special Nashville Session on the World Cafe, Ann Powers welcomes Charlie Worsham.

Friday, April 21

Rock and roll icon Ray Davies has toured all over the world with his band The Kinks, but his fascination with the United States is what drives his new album, Americana.

Listen to World Cafe every Monday through Friday at 10pm on KXT 91.7!