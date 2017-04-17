Home / KXT Music Blog / This Week On World Cafe: April 17-21

This Week On World Cafe: April 17-21

April 17, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this week on World Cafe:

 

Monday, April 17

On a Guitar Month Special episode of the World Cafe, Talia spins some of the most iconic guitar songs ever written.

jimi_wide-89198c93566604bed1472e70fceb2ac50cf13b3c-s1100-c15

Tuesday, April 18

All Gabriel Garzon-Montano wanted to do on his debut album, Jardin, was remind listeners that life is beautiful and delicate. He plays tracks from that album live. In the second hour, guitar savant Eric Krasno performs songs off of his new album, Blood from a Stone.

GGM-Credit-Joe-Hollier-715x715

Wednesday, April 19

Garage blues group Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears come to terms with their past on their new album, Backlash.

Black-Joe-Lewis-Banner

Thursday, April 20

On a special Nashville Session on the World Cafe, Ann Powers welcomes Charlie Worsham.

CW_2571CvrImageNoEff

Friday, April 21

Rock and roll icon Ray Davies has toured all over the world with his band The Kinks, but his fascination with the United States is what drives his new album, Americana.

davies_wide-957ffdba930037694b95be5fd579c9db90b7496d-s800-c85

 

Listen to World Cafe every Monday through Friday at 10pm on KXT 91.7!

Filed Under: KXT Music Blog Tagged With: , , , ,