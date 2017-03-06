Home / KXT Music Blog / This Week On World Cafe: March 6-10

This Week On World Cafe: March 6-10

March 6, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this week on World Cafe:

 

Monday, March 6

French pop singer Jain blends pop with African influences and contemporary beats on her debut album, Zanaka, to tell stories of her growth.

12002212_1160870550609339_4185361519589538751_n

 

Tuesday, March 7

Chris Robinson brings back the Chris Robinson Brotherhood to release their new album, Anyway you Love, We Know How You Feel. Also, legendary guitarist Harvey Mandel brings his signature blues sound to his first album in two decades, Snake Pit.

Chris by Jay Blakesberg

 

Wednesday, March 8

On their new album, The Navigator, Hurray For The Riff Raff tackle issues ranging from ethnic oppression to humanity.

hurray edited

 (Psst! Don’t miss KXT 91.7 Presents Hurray for the Riff Raff on Friday, June 2 at Trees!)

Thursday, March 9

In a special Nashville Session, legendary country star Marty Stuart returns with Way Out West. Plus, a Latin Roots session featuring Los Hacheros.

marty

 

Friday, March 10

Valerie June and her band bring her one of a kind vocals and country/blues stylings to her debut album, The Order of Time.

vj

Listen to World Cafe every Monday through Friday at 10pm on KXT 91.7!

Filed Under: KXT Music Blog Tagged With: , , , , , ,