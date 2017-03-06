This Week On World Cafe: March 6-10

Here’s what’s coming up this week on World Cafe

Monday, March 6

French pop singer Jain blends pop with African influences and contemporary beats on her debut album, Zanaka, to tell stories of her growth.

Tuesday, March 7

Chris Robinson brings back the Chris Robinson Brotherhood to release their new album, Anyway you Love, We Know How You Feel. Also, legendary guitarist Harvey Mandel brings his signature blues sound to his first album in two decades, Snake Pit.

Wednesday, March 8

On their new album, The Navigator, Hurray For The Riff Raff tackle issues ranging from ethnic oppression to humanity.

(Psst! Don’t miss KXT 91.7 Presents Hurray for the Riff Raff on Friday, June 2 at Trees!)

Thursday, March 9

In a special Nashville Session, legendary country star Marty Stuart returns with Way Out West. Plus, a Latin Roots session featuring Los Hacheros.

Friday, March 10

Valerie June and her band bring her one of a kind vocals and country/blues stylings to her debut album, The Order of Time.

Listen to World Cafe every Monday through Friday at 10pm on KXT 91.7!