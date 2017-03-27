This Week On World Cafe: March 27-31

Here’s what’s coming up this week on World Cafe

Monday, March 27

Canadian songwriter Rose Cousins calls Natural Conclusion her most honest and vulnerable work to date. Plus, in the second hour, the 25th anniversary celebration continues with more of our favorite Cafe moments.

Tuesday, March 28

Oczy Mlody is the latest from The Flaming Lips, one of the most eccentric and experimental groups making music today. Frontman Wayne Coyne discusses the album with David Dye, plus more highlights from 25 years of World Cafe.

Wednesday, March 29

North Carolina-based electronic duo Sylvan Esso are set to release their highly anticipated sophomore album, What Now, next month. We’ll hear David Dye’s interview with the band and songs from their set at World Cafe’s 25th Anniversary concert; then, a special look back through the World Cafe archives.

Thursday, March 30

Ryan Adams’ new album, Prisoner, catalogs heartbreak, as does the latest from Americana veteran Rodney Crowell. David Dye interviews both of these influential artists, and we’ll hear music from their performances at the World Cafe 25th Anniversary concert.

Friday, March 31

Today on the Cafe, highlights from our 25th Anniversary concert. Plus, in honor of David Dye’s final broadcast, Talia Schlanger and NPR’s Ari Shapiro sit down with the longtime host of World Cafe.

