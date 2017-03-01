SXSW Radio Day Stage – Lineup, Set Times and More

We’re thrilled to once again partner with leading public radio stations across the country to present the Public Radio Day Stage at SXSW!

Starting at noon on Friday, March 17, tune in to KXT to hear live performances from the artists below. We’ll also post a live stream of the stage on the day of. Check out the full lineup, and see below for more info about the bands:

noon-1pm

From the Andrews Sisters to Prince, the Twin Cities has always been a launch pad for crazy-good talent. Now, you can add the St. Paul four-piece Hippo Campus to that list. Check out their most recent album, Landmark, if you don’t believe us.

1-2pm

And speaking of Minnesota…don’t miss Minneapolis’ Melissa Jefferson — aka Lizzo. A founding member of indie hip-hop groups such as The Chalice, Grrrl Prty, The Clerb and Absynthe, this hip-hop artist made a break out on her own with her debut album, Lizzobangers, in 2013.

2-3pm

In addition to having possibly one of the greatest band names of all time, Chicano Batman is a can’t-miss act, blending fusions of Brazilian bossa nova and samba, spacey psychedelia, soul, surf-rock and more. Oh, and in our books, their wardrobe also receives an A+.

3-4pm

Austin’s very own Spoon is expected to release their ninth studio album in March. We’ve only thanked the music gods a few hundred times for that. We can’t wait to hear what the indie/experimental rock group has in store, but if history tells us anything, it’s going to be amazing. (FYI, this performance will be a duo featuring lead singer Britt Daniel + another member of the band to be announced at a later date.)

4-5pm

Another KXT fav. On her latest release, The Order of Time, June stays true to her bluesy roots and adds a few new touches here and there, including a Hammond B3, horns and pedal steel. As always, it’s something exquisite and otherworldly.

5-6m

Imagine an amped-up Otis Redding backed by a garage band, and you’ve got the number of one of Austin’s most beloved outfits — Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears. We can’t imagine a better way to wrap up the Radio Stage set than with the funky, soulful dance party.