SXSW Radio Day Stage

We’re thrilled to once again co-present the Radio Day Stage at SXSW on Friday, March 17 from noon-6pm, featuring Spoon, Valerie June and more!

noon-1pm

From the Andrews Sisters to Prince, the Twin Cities has always been a launch pad for crazy-good talent. Now, you can add the St. Paul four-piece Hippo Campus to that list. Check out their most recent album, Landmark, if you don’t believe us.

1-2pm

And speaking of Minnesota…don’t miss Minneapolis’ Melissa Jefferson — aka Lizzo. A founding member of indie hip-hop groups such as The Chalice, Grrrl Prty, The Clerb and Absynthe, this hip-hop artist made a break out on her own with her debut album, Lizzobangers, in 2013.

2-3pm

In addition to having possibly one of the greatest band names of all time, Chicano Batman is a can’t-miss act, blending fusions of Brazilian bossa nova and samba, spacey psychedelia, soul, surf-rock and more. Oh, and in our books, their wardrobe also receives an A+.

3-4pm

Austin’s very own Spoon is expected to release their ninth studio album in March. We’ve only thanked the music gods a few hundred times for that. We can’t wait to hear what the indie/experimental rock group has in store, but if history tells us anything, it’s going to be amazing. (FYI, this performance will be a duo featuring lead singer Britt Daniel + another member of the band to be announced at a later date.)

4-5pm

Another KXT fav. On her latest release, The Order of Time, June stays true to her bluesy roots and adds a few new touches here and there, including a Hammond B3, horns and pedal steel. As always, it’s something exquisite and otherworldly.

5-6m

Imagine an amped-up Otis Redding backed by a garage band, and you’ve got the number of one of Austin’s most beloved outfits — Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears. We can’t imagine a better way to wrap up the Radio Stage set than with the funky, soulful dance party.