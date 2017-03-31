Step on down to the County Fair…

Old 97’s County Fair, that is! The North Texas alt-country festival returns April 8 with an array of bands that would make any jukebox happy. Festival goers of all ages can look forward to live music from alt-country legends and local favorites alike, along with a 40-foot ferris wheel, food trucks and plenty of corn dogs to hold you over until Big Tex is back. Here’s what you need to know:

What is it?

A one-stage, one-day festival featuring nine alt-country bands and a true county fair atmosphere, right in the heart of Downtown Dallas.

When is it?

Saturday, April 8, 2017. Doors open at noon. Check out the schedule here.

Where is it?

Main Street Garden Park in Dallas.

Who will be there?

Old 97’s of course! But also Lucinda Williams, Mavis Staples, Jonathan Tyler, The Jayhawks and many more. Here’s a little taste of what to expect:

A Dallas staple through and through, here’s Old 97’s performing “Longer Than You’ve Been Alive.”

The great Lucinda Williams performed “Stand Right By Each Other” right here in the KXT studio back in 2014. Watch more videos from the KXT live session here.

Dallas-based Jonathan Tyler hits the County Fair stage at noon as the first act. Come prepared and dive in to his KXT live session before you head to the fest.

Members of The Jayhawks stopped by the KXT studio to play a few tunes off album Mockingbird Time in 2011. Listen back to the KXT interview.

Tickets to Old 97’s County Fair are on sale now. See you there, folks!