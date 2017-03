KT Tunstall went from busking on the streets to the big time with her smash hit, “Black Horse And The Cherry Tree.” Prior to her Granada show, she treated the KXT Live Sessions studio audience to that and a couple of her newer tracks, and discussed her journey as an artist with KXT’s Brad Dolbeer.

“Black Horse And The Cherry Tree”

“On My Star”

“It Took Me So Long To Get Here, But Here I Am”

