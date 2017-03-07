Bugs and Brews 2017

Let the good times (and good music) roll!
No matter where you live in North Texas, you’re going to want to find yourself in Lower Greenville on May 6 for some bugs, some brews and some rather fantastic tunes. Here’s the skinny about a day that will be anything but:
What
Bugs and Brews is Lower Greenville’s first and only neighborhood crawfish and music festival. Enjoy the freshest mudbugs in town — brought to you by Cajun Crawfish Company — while jamming out to some toe-tappin’ good music, right in the belly of Lower Greenville.
When & Where
Saturday, May 6 from noon-7pm at the Granada Theater Parking Lot
Lineup
This Texas-heavy lineup boasts Charley Crockett, The TonTons, Somebody’s Darling, Grady Spencer & The Work, Big Ass Brass Band and many more.
Tickets
GA, GA + Crawfish, and VIP tickets are all available. More info can be found here. FYI, a very limited amount of crawfish will available for purchase once inside the event on a first come, first serve basis. So, it’s recommended to pre-purchase crawfish. Also FYI, a portion of Bugs and Brews proceeds will benefit Promise of Peace Community Garden.