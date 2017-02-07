Watch St. Paul and The Broken Bones, Jason Isbell on KERA

From country to soul, there’s a little something for everyone this week on KERA.

Hunker down and get cozy on that couch, because there is some fantastic television coming your way this week. Here are the musical performances you can look forward to on our sister station KERA:

Austin City Limits: St. Paul and The Broken Bones, CeCe Winans Wednesday, February 7 at 10pm

Watch a clip here. Austin City Limits presents a soul-stirring hour of high voltage gospel with the legendary CeCe Winans and soul sensations St. Paul & The Broken Bones. Great way to get you ready for KXT 91.7 Presents SPTBB on Thursday, March 30 at The Bomb Factory.

Soundstage: Jason Isbell

Thursday, February 9 at 10:30pm

Watch a clip here.

Jason Isbell is no up-and-comer — he’s here to stay. His album, Something More Than Free, was named Billboard’s #1 Country album of 2015, and this week, the Alabama native showcases his unmatched talent on Soundstage.

Smokey Robinson: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song

Friday, February 10 at 9pm

Watch a clip here.

R&B icon Smokey Robinson is the 2016 recipient of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. Tune in for performances by Robinson himself, as well as Corinne Bailey Rae, Esperanza Spalding, The Tenors, Joe Walsh and more.

