Watch James Taylor, GeorgeFest on KERA

KERA is delivering another great week of music television.

So cancel your plans and settle in for some stellar performances from the comfort of your couch. Here’s what we have to look forward to:

Austin City Limits: James Taylor

Iconic singer-songwriter James Taylor performs beloved classics and selections from his chart-topping new album Before This World, his first collection of original music in 13 years. Watch Wednesday, February 22 at 10pm on KERA TV.

Soundstage: GeorgeFest

Watch an eclectic mix of guest artists pay tribute to the late Beatle, George Harrison. Brian Wilson, Norah Jones, Dhani Harrison, Ann Wilson, Ben Harper and many others honor Harrison’s legacy. Tune in Thursday, February 23 at 10:30pm on KERA TV.

